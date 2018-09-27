This GTX 1080 Ti is only $620 on eBay

The new generation of Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics cards is here, but that doesn't mean the 10-series models are outdated. According to our benchmarks, the GTX 1080 Ti is very close in performance to the new RTX 2080 GPU, but the 2080 currently goes for around $800. For today only, you can buy a GTX 1080 Ti for $619.99 on eBay; that's $30-100 cheaper than other models on Newegg.

This Gigabyte card has 11GB of GDDR5X memory, with a core clock of 1544 MHz and a boost clock of 1657 MHz (in OC mode). For input, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4.

You can buy the Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti from eBay. You'll have to enter coupon code PICKSOON at checkout to get the full discount.