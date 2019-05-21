This GTX 1060 laptop with a 144hz screen is just $899 for today only

Even though gaming laptops with newer GeForce RTX graphics cards have been out for months, models with older GTX cards haven't really dropped in price much. It's not uncommon to still see laptops with a GTX 1060 cost over $1,000, which makes this sale especially interesting. For today only, you can get the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with a 6GB GTX 1060 (one of our top gaming laptop picks) for just $899—a drop of $100 from the regular Amazon price of $999.

The model in question has an Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a large 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. That's a pretty great package for under $1,000, though you probably won't max out that 144Hz screen in most games with a GTX 1060.

You can get the laptop from the link below. Amazon says the sale has 13 hours remaining from when this post was published, but it could also sell out before then.

