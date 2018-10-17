This gorgeous Witcher 3 hyper-realistic cloud mod will stop you in your tracks

Like most open world games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has enjoyed loads of sky-beautifying mods since launch. Hyadum's New Heavy Clouds, however, may well be the prettiest cloud-enhancer I've seen to date. Let the footage above wash over you.

With so many nooks, crannies, sidequests and characters, The Witcher 3's Continent is a wonderful playground. But I suspect New Heavy Clouds will force your gaze upwards, as you take in the beauty that now stretches out above.

Like this:

And these:

And this:

And, just, wow:

"Not much to say, this mod changes the clouds textures used in heavy weathers," explains Hyadum on the mod's Nexus Mods page. "I've been trying to mod clouds for quite a bit and I think I got an interesting result, so here it is. I wanted them to be 'heavier' in looks and not too flat like sometimes vanilla ones can look. Obviously not perfect, but who cares."

I think you're selling yourself short there, pal. Take a bow.

Installation instructions for Hyadum's New Heavy Clouds live this-a-way.