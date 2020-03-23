This Gigabyte gaming laptop with a 4K screen is on sale for $1,300

You probably know Gigabyte best from the its PC motherboards, but the company also produces tons of other hardware, including gaming laptops. The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is a great machine, and now one variant of it is down to $1,299.00 at Newegg.

The Aero 15's main selling point is the 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED screen, which should give you deeper blacks than the screens on most other gaming laptops. Other specifications include a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD for storing all your data. There's also per-key RGB lighting, HDMI 2.0 output, three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector, and Thunderbolt 3 support.

This is definitely a content-creation laptop first and a gaming laptop second, as indicated by the 4K screen (which maxes out at 60Hz) paired with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. You won't be able to play most games at the native 4K resolution, but since 1080p scales up perfectly to 4K (and the 1660 Ti can definitely handle 1080p gaming), the AMOLED screen will still give you a great experience. And the 1660 Ti should be capable of playing less-demanding laptop games at 4K, too. The 8GB RAM is less than we like these days for intensive tasks⁠—you might want to upgrade it to 16GB down the road for improved performance.

GIGABYTE Aero 15 Gaming Laptop | $1,299.00 (save $400)

This high-end laptop is $400 off the original MSRP. The gorgeous 4K OLED screen is the main selling point, though the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card won't be able to push many games at the native resolution.View Deal

Our friends at TechRadar reviewed the higher-end version with an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, and found that the laptop's "new 4K HDR screen is better than anything we've seen as a color-calibrated portable work display or high-resolution on-the-go gaming monitor."