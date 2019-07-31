This gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti and 32GB of RAM is down to $1,199

(Image credit: MSI)

There countless variations and hardware revisions of the MSI GL63 gaming laptop, but one of the higher-tier models is at a great price right now. The GL63 with a Core i7 CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM is just $1,199 right now from Walmart⁠—a great value for all of the components inside.

Instead of including a high refresh rate screen, as most gaming laptops in this price range have, MSI has instead opted for a whopping 32GB of RAM. That's double or triple the amount of memory that other laptops in this price range have, and it's paired with a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor. This will make an excellent productivity workstation, on top of being a good gaming laptop.

The rest of the components include a beefy 512GB NVMe SSD, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and a keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting. Again, the screen is only 60Hz, but it's still a 15.6-inch "IPS-Level" 1080p panel.

MSI GL63 9SDK-842 | $1,199.00

Compared to other gaming laptops in this price range, this MSI laptop drops the high refresh rate screen and adds more RAM and storage. Buy at Walmart

