This gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q is $250 off right now

The convenience that comes with some of the best gaming laptops often comes with a high price tag to match, especially as they get configured with better graphics cards, processors, and other improvements. It's not uncommon to see these kind of laptops cost over $1,000 or $2,000, but Black Friday is the time to shave off some of the cost. Right now, you can pick up an ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531 from Amazon for $2,149.99, which is the lowest price it's ever been.

It comes with an RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NvME SSD. If that delectable list of components isn't enough, this Zephyrus S model is also equipped with a 144Hz IPS display with 3ms response rate, and the bezel is a super thin 0.62-inch, which makes this more portable than the average laptop.

The only downside to this model is that the display is limited to a max resolution of 1080p, which might seem disappointing given the list of other spectacular features (and for the price). But at that resolution, performance would be comparable to something like Razer's Blade 15: over 60fps with most games on ultra, and just below 60fps with ray tracing—the 144Hz display will get some good use at that resolution, an ideal laptop for competitive games where every frame matters. Plus, with Max-Q added to this laptop's design, it consumes less power, and runs quieter and cooler, depending on how you configure your game settings, of course.

