This gaming laptop with a 120Hz screen and GTX 1660 Ti is just $749

The excellent sales on gaming laptops didn't stop with Black Friday. CES 2020 is coming up, which means manufacturers are trying to offload last year's hardware before new products are revealed. Now you can get a great MSI gaming laptop at a killer price.

One version of MSI's GF65 gaming laptop is now on sale for $749.00 at Newegg, a discount of $250 from the typical price. The specifications include an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p "IPS-Level" screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The MSI GF65 is also quite portable, thanks to it's weight of just 4.1 pounds. It doesn't waste a lot of space on thick bezels either. Battery life unfortunately isn't a strong point, though it does okay. The 3-cell 51Wh battery is good for about 5 hours of light unplugged use. Meaning, don't plan on playing games on battery for more than 30-45 minutes.

It's an excellent package for under $1,000—most laptops around this price don't have a 120Hz screen. The GTX 1660 Ti is an great graphics card for 1080p gaming, and you'll be able to reach 120 FPS in plenty of games. Check out our full review of the GTX 1660 Ti to get an idea for what kind of performance you can expect (though the laptop GPU will be a bit slower, due to thermal limitations and clockspeeds).