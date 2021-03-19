This gaming chair has a built-in katana so you're always ready

For all the incredible GPUs and CPUs I take a look at daily in this line of work, it's somehow the gaming chairs that keep surprising me. You'd think it'd be a simple case of gamer plus chair equals gaming chair, and in many ways you'd be right. The fundamental concept of a racing seat-style throne hasn't really changed all that much, yet that hasn't stopped some manufacturers from coming up with increasingly weird ways to make theirs stand out from the crowd.

Enter: the Lenovo katana chair.

And before you ask, no, the blade is not removable and is, in fact, not a real sword.

I never thought I'd see a gaming chair designed to roughly mimic a person's outfit, even an anime one. Yet the chair is designed to look something like Giyu Tomioka, a character in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. I've never watched it, personally, but the strange hog-man on the Lenovo landing page sort of makes me want to.

I suppose it's not a far stretch from previous ventures into the extremes of gaming comfort, such as this gaming chair with mechanical wings. It's only a few steps on down the derivative track from these Bethesda themed Doom and Fallout chairs if you think about it. Just scientifically better, because it has a sword on it.

It's definitely better than this thing, too.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is only giving away five of these chairs in Japan (via Kotaku). But since we're on the subject: If you could Animorphs -style turn your favourite videogame character into a gaming chair, who would you go for and why?

Let me know in the comments. I'll be sure to check them out. Probably.