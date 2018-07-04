Popular

This Fallout 4 graphics mod might be irradiated Boston's most beautiful yet

The post-apocalypse doesn't look so bad after all.

In its vanilla state, Fallout 4's irradiated Boston Commonwealth looks lovely. With Mystirious Dawn's Visceral ENB graphics mod installed, it's one of the most gorgeous playgrounds I've ever wandered around/murdered ghouls within. We may need to update our list of the best Fallout 4 mods.

Compatible with other Fallout 4 visual enhancers such as True Storms, Vivid Weathers, NAC—and, as its creator explains here, Extreme Particles Overhaul—Visceral ENB is a lovely preset. It's subtle tweaks provide a realistic and natural slant on the game's base landscapes. But enough from me, here it is in motion:

It was my plan to select a handful of my favourite stills from the mod's Nexus Mods page below, but I've wound up with 20. 

Och well, I think they're each worth a gander anyway. Please do so here:

If you missed the link above, Mystirious Dawn's Visceral ENB can be downloaded from Nexus Mods. There you'll find installation instructions and optional versions, relevant to your PC's system specs. 

