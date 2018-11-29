This $5 cable will turn your old SSD into a portable drive

So you finally upgraded your solid state drive during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Even if you didn't, SSDs are cheaper than ever, so you might be tempted to splurge on a larger capacity drive. If you do upgrade, don't toss your existing SSD aside only to be forgotten, consider giving it new life with this inexpensive adapter.

Over at Amazon, Sabrent is selling a USB 3.0-to-SATA drive adapter for $4.94 after coupon 455MRKRK (down from $8.99). There's nothing fancy here—it's just a nifty cable that attaches to your SSD, so that you can then plug it into a USB 3.0 port. It also works with USB 2.0, it just won't be as fast.

There are no special drivers required, and it's hot-swappable. According to Sabrent, it's also fully compatible with all 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. We haven't used it ourselves, but it has a 4.5-star rating (out of 5) from over 10,600 reviews.

Sabrent USB 3.0 to SSD Adapter | $4.94

This cheap cable is on sale for $4.94 with coupon code 455MRKRK, and will turn your old SSD into a portable drive. Just plug it in and you're good to go—it doesn't require any special drivers or software. Buy at Amazon



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.