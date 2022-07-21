This $219 27-inch gaming monitor is a great way to bump your frame rate

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming VG27VQ | 27-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 1ms MPRT | FreeSync | $259 $219 at Newegg (save $40) (opens in new tab)

For just over $200, this Asus monitor offers a modicum of features that will be a great fit for a budget gamer. The 165Hz refresh rate will be a major bump on most cheaper panels, yet in sticking to the 1080p resolution it should be attainable for entry-level GPUs.

When looking for a budget gaming monitor you might find you have to sacrifice either speed or size to fit the budget you're working with. You might get a 144Hz refresh rate, if you're lucky, but it's probably on a smaller 24-inch panel. That's not the case here, however.

This Asus TUF Gaming VG27VQ monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate but retains a larger 27-inch frame. And now it's only $219 over at Newegg (opens in new tab). While still not a massive monitor, that's probably helpful for pixel pitch as it offers only a 1080p resolution. At 27-inches corner to corner, you're not spreading that 1080p image out over too wide an area, and that means this screen will retain the clarity we're after for gaming.

There's another benefit to that smaller resolution, if you're building a budget rig to go with it: the VG27VQ's 165Hz refresh rate is actually attainable for an entry-level GPU in some games, namely competitive shooters or MOBAs.

The VG27VQ has other gaming credentials, anyways: it comes with AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms MPRT response time, and Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur mode (ELMB).

It's a curved screen, too, which is said to be more immersive though personally I never really feel that makes any difference. It looks neat, though. It's also loaded onto a height, swivel and tilt adjustable stand, which is a decent get on a monitor in this price bracket.

We've not tested the 27-inch model, but my colleague Kizzy has taken the 32-inch model for a spin (opens in new tab) and liked what he saw. The panel's may differ a little from this one, as that particular model offers a 1440p picture, but Kizzy rated the punchy, vibrant colour on offer and felt the ELMB was a genuinely decent feature.

The VG27VQ is also on offer at Amazon (opens in new tab) for just 99 cents more than Newegg. So feel free to choose your poison. At $219, this is effectively a tie for the cheapest this monitor has ever been; it was $218.99 around Black Friday last year.

But whoever you buy it from, it's a solid budget gaming monitor from a trusted brand that we like a lot. It's not completely up-to-date with the current generation of high-speed gaming panels, but at this price it's understandable why. Just a solid all-rounder that won't be wasted on a similarly affordable gaming PC.