This DDR4-3000 RAM is on sale for $57, making it the cheapest 16GB kit on Newegg

If you're looking for an excuse to buy RAM, this deal is all the justification you need. Adata's 16GB (2x8GB) XPG Gammix D30 DDR4-3000 memory kit is on sale at Newegg for $56.99, which is not only a great bargain, it's also now the least expensive 16GB DDR4 kit around.

To see how this deal compares to other RAM, I performed a search for all 16GB DDR4 memory kits on Newegg, and this one undercuts them all. The next least expensive kit is an off-brand Timetec 16GB DDR4-2666 kit.

You're saving $23 over this kit's list price, and around $11 versus other 16GB DDR4-3000 kits. Sure, we're not talking about boatloads of cash here, but this is a fantastic price.

I'm not enamored with the "edgy wing-shaped" design of the heatspreader, but in most PCs, you don't get a great look at the RAM anyway. And if you happen to be into ninja stars, you'll probably have the exact opposite option as I do.

For anyone wonder, the answer is 'yes', RAM speed and capacity matter for gaming. This kit strikes a good balance between both, at a palatable price.