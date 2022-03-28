This cheap 1TB NVMe SSD is an easy upgrade for your PC or PS5

If there's one thing that makes us happy at PC Gamer, it's finding good PC components for low prices, and this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD going on sale at Newegg for $114 is exactly the kind of thing that improves our day.

The Crucial P5 Plus is already one of the more affordable NVMe SSDs, and this $55 discount makes it the cheapest we've seen since its release last year.

We reviewed the P5 Plus and really liked how it performed against some of the more expensive NVMe SSDs, such as the Sabrent Rocket 4.0 Plus or the Samsung 980 Pro, which goes on sale a lot. That's why the P5 Plus sits at number two on our best SSDs for gaming guide.



The P5 Plus is also a one of a handful of PlayStation-approved SSDs, so it'd make a decent storage capacity upgrade for a PlayStation 5. It's a pretty simple install that doesn't require too much technical know-how: just a screwdriver and a flashlight.

Crucial P5 Plus NVMe 1TB |PCIe 4.0 | 6,600MB/s read | 5,000MB/s write | $169 $115 at Newegg (save $55)

The Crucial P5 Plus is a solid and reliable PCIe 4.0 drive at a fantastic price. A perfect choice if you need a cheap storage upgrade for your PC or PS5.

The only thing working against the P5 Plus is that it does run a little hot and the performance drops off under heavy workloads, so it may not be the best candidate for non-gaming tasks if super high-end performance is what you're after. If you just want more space for games, it's a good choice.



Newegg is also offering 500GB ($73) and 2TB versions ($225) of the same drives, which are really good prices at those sizes provided your motherboard has the PCIe 4.0 slots for them.