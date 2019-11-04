This Black Friday-beating laptop deal saves you $400 on an RTX 2060-powered Lenovo Legion Y545

Walmart is rolling back the price on a Lenovo Legion Y545 gaming laptop. This gaming laptop deal on the Legion has it down to $1,199 from its regular $1,599 price. That's a tidy $400 saving for you, and is likely to be a deal that beats many of the forthcoming Black Friday offers. If you've been holding out, now may be the time to pull the money-trigger.

This Legion Y545 (81Q6000QUS) comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-Core processor, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The RTX 2060 should a very solid gameplay experience on the 144Hz display with medium to high presets.

We would have loved to see at least 1TB SSD storage and a better-positioned webcam that won't provide such unflattering angles. No one wants to look up your nose during a Discord video chat. Aside from that, it's a very solid laptop. The design itself is pretty subtle, and not as obnoxious as some of the chunky gaming laptops out there, so that's a real bonus.

We're a fan on many of the Lenovo models, and the Legion range do feature in our guide to the best gaming laptops. If this isn't for you, though, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday.