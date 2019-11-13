This Acer Predator laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is $1,200 right now

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the most popular gaming laptops around, though the hardware inside can vary from model to model. Laptop deals are heating up as Black Friday approaches, and now you can get one variant of the Helios 300 for $1,199.99, a $200 savings from the previous price.

The model on sale (PH317-53-77HB) has a 9th-generation Intel Core i7-950H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 8GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVME SSD, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed.

These specifications are fairly standard for a laptop in this price range, though you do get a nice large 17-inch screen (sadly only 60Hz) and the classic Helios 300 design. The included GTX 1660 Ti graphics card should be plenty powerful for most games.