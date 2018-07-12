This 32" 1440p Acer monitor is just $260 right now

If you've been on the lookout for a large monitor, this is the deal for you. Right now, you can get the Acer EB321HQU (great name, I know) 32-inch IPS monitor for just $259.99 on Newegg—a savings of $120 from the MSRP.

This display has a resolution of 2560x1440, with a 4ms response time and a contrast ratio of 1,200:1. For input, you get one DVI, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort. The display is also VESA-compatible, so you can easily mount it. The only downside is that it's just 60Hz—no G-Sync or FreeSync, unfortunately.

You can buy the Acer EB321HQU from Newegg here.