This 27" 144Hz gaming monitor is down to $300 at Best Buy

If it's time to upgrade your gaming monitor, today is a pretty good day to do it. One of MSI's 27-inch FreeSync monitors, the Optix MAG27CQ, is now on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount from the original MSRP, though it has recently gone for around $350 from third-party sellers on Amazon.

This monitor has a curved 27-inch anti-glare LED display panel, a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 2560x1440, 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and support for AMD FreeSync. There are both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs on the back, so you can connect just about anything.

The display uses a vertical alignment (VA) panel, so while colors won't be quite as vivid as they would be with an in-plane switching (IPS) monitor, it's still better than the twisted nematic (TN) gaming monitors that you frequently see at this price bracket.

While this monitor isn't officially supported by Nvidia G-Sync, there are reports of it working fine with Nvidia graphics cards once the option is manually enabled in the GeForce Now settings panel.