Think great SSD deals are a thing of the past? We've spotted this speedy Nextorage 1TB drive for $75

Nextorage Japan | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s Read | 6,000 MB/s write | $149.99 $74.99 at Newegg (save $75)

Nextorage may be a relatively new name in the world of NMVe SSDs, but don't be fooled by appearances. This drive sports a Phison E18 controller, the very same used in a number of high-performance SSDs and the 1TB version represents excellent price/performance value here. Check out our review for more.

It can be difficult to find a really good deal on many SSD drives right now, although for our part we're still plugging away finding the best cheap SSD deals for gaming on a regular basis. Despite the difficulties in the market, thanks to a ramping down of production, we're still finding some good discounts on great drives, and right now one of the best we've spotted is this Nextorage Japan 1TB Gen 4 NVMe drive down to $75 at Newegg.

Nextorage is a name that still might be unfamiliar to many of you, so a quick history lesson: Nextorage was originally created by none other than Sony, with a specific mission to create very fast SSDs for its PlayStation series of consoles.

However, industry heavyweight Phison eventually bought a controlling stake in the company, and it started developing drives using the now legendary Phison E18 controller, the very same chip used in some of the fastest Gen 4 drives we've tested to date.

As a result, the Nextorage Japan 1TB NVMe drive is an extremely speedy SSD indeed, although it's not just the controller that makes it desirable. It's also been imbued with a quad-lane PCIe 4.0 interface, good quality TLC NAND memory and 1GB of DDR4 cache, which means that when it comes to performance this drive is absolutely no slouch.

We reviewed the 2TB version last year and came away very impressed, and while the rated read speeds of the 1TB model are slightly slower than the drive we tested, in real world usage you're still going to find it as quick as you would realistically need for an install, gaming or storage drive. With 7,300MB/s reads and 6,000MB/s writes it's still a barnstormer of a performer that'll load your games in double-quick time, and should be a reliable stalwart in your machine for some time to come.

If there's one real drawback here, it's the overall capacity. 1TB makes for a decent chunk of storage, but what with game installs seemingly ever increasing in size it might be worth taking a look at the 2TB version if you're looking for one drive to rule them all. In which case, Newegg has the 2TB option for just $130, which while it isn't technically a discount is still an excellent price for such a fast and capacious SSD.

See, told you we were good at finding the best prices. Anyway, enough braggadocio. Either model will provide pretty much all the SSD performance you could realistically want from a Gen 4 drive, and you'd struggle to find better for the money.

It might not have the brand recognition of some, but Nextorage drives make for a great way to add super-fast NVMe storage to your system, for less than you might expect right now.