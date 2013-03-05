Thief 4 screenshots emerge from the darkness

Screenshots of Eidos Montreal's upcoming Thief 4 have been tracked down by the vigilant Grath of NeoGAF . The shots come courtesy of Russian site GamesManiac , who refer to the game simply as Thief, noting the lack of a number at the end - or in the middle - of the title. In them we see Garrett cling to walls, hang from ropes, and perform other sneaky eyeball-avoiding moves. It all looks a bit Dishonored, which is apt, given that Dishonored looked a bit Thief.

Up until know, Thief 4 has admirably managed to avoid detection. We knew it was being worked on by Eidos Montreal, last seen successfully rebooting Deus Ex, before moving on to Tomb Raider's multiplayer modes. The last potential sighting was in June last year, when this supposedly leaked trailer surfaced.

We've contacted Square Enix for further details.

Thanks, OXM .

UPDATE: And further details come in, courtesy of Game Informer's tease of their upcoming issue.

"Series hero Garrett returns to the Gothic, industrial metropolis known simply as the City to steal any and everything that will make him richer. Unfortunately, the City is broiling with social tension as it is ravaged by a plague and lorded over by a political tyrant known as the Baron. In order to survive his adventures, Garrett will have to pay attention to his environment and make use of the may possible paths through each of the game's levels."

GI also note that the game will simply be called "Thief", is due out in 2014, and will be available for PC and next-gen consoles.