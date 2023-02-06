These GameCube keycaps are adorable and on sale

Audio player loading…

Keycaps are one of the easiest, cheapest, and cutest ways to personalise your PC. The world of artisan keycaps goes deep (opens in new tab), with designs to suit any gamer or typist. You can get keycaps in shapes like vicious dinos (opens in new tab), cute rainbow rubber ducks, (opens in new tab) and even GPUs (opens in new tab). While these are all great, if you're wanting a bit of console gaming nostalgia then we've found the perfect keycap for you.

These GameCube-styled (opens in new tab) caps are perfect for those longing to bring back the '90s. While not named after the Nintendo console no doubt for legal reasons, the MMI Keycaps Video Game Console is the spitting image of the portable Super Smash Bros. Melee machine we all remember.

The models look to have a fair amount of detail despite their tiny size. You can see the top disc tray is molded into the plastic as well as the front panel complete with controller ports. There's even venting on the side. Plus they come in some of the most iconic GameCube colours like not-quite-purple blue, orange, and black. Seeing a stack of them together is almost like walking into Akihabara's famous retro gaming Super Potato shop.

The caps are listed as being handmade with resin and acrylic paint and should be compatible with most Cherry-like switches. As an added bonus they're on sale at the moment down from $55 down to $35 USD on Drop.

You can find a bunch of other nice-looking keycaps (opens in new tab) on the store too, including these $20 kitty paw ones (opens in new tab) complete with toe beans. Though if you're looking for more retro Nintendo inspired caps, perhaps these ones modelled after Game Boys (opens in new tab) are more your speed. They're also included in the current sale with $5 off making them $40.

There are a few really wild keycaps up for sale on the website at the moment too. There's a clear resin cap with Marvel's version of Thor's hammer Mjolnir (opens in new tab) encased within. Or this refreshing succulent-looking cap (opens in new tab). Of course they do tend to get a bit pricier with the added level of detail but I think getting to look at one of these on your keyboard every day makes it very worthwhile.

Of course, if you've blown all your cash on sweet keycaps you're never going to use, they even sell some keycap holders (opens in new tab) themed after Dwarf Factory. Of course, the other option is investing in a nice new gaming keyboard (opens in new tab) to go with your keycap obsession.