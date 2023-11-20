These are our favorite Black Friday gaming TV deals for PC gamers

TCL Q6 | 55-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 60Hz | $449.99 $349.99 at BestBuy (save $100)

OK. Alright. It's only 60Hz. But it's a 55-inch QLED HDR 4K TV. For $349. As it happens, it will actually do 120Hz with variable refresh, but only at 1440p. And it's good for 500 nits peak brightness. It ain't half bad for the money. Price check: Amazon $349

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 | 48-inch | 138Hz | 4K | OLED | $699.99 at BestBuy

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor is really a tweaked LG TV. But at this price, who's complaining? It's good for 138Hz, supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, is rated at 0.1ms for GtG response and makes a lot of smaller, lower resolution OLED monitors look painfully overpriced. Price check: Amazon $849.99

LG B3 OLED | 65-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $1,469.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (save $173)

LG's B3 line of OLEDs is a cheaper alternative to the C3. It has a less capable processor and doesn't have the Evo Brightness Booster feature. But it's still a glorious 65-inch 4K OLED running at 120Hz. Price check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung S90C | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,897.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon (save $600)

For PC usage, we tend to prefer Samsung's QD-OLED panels to LG's W-OLED thanks to the former's superior full screen brightness. This is a 55-inch model, runs at 120Hz and is about as bright an OLED as you're going to find at this price point. Price check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy

If it's big-screen PC gaming thrills you seek, Black Friday 2023 has you covered. Half decent 55-inch 4K TVs kick off at just under $350, while even a monster 65-inch OLED can be had for sub $1,300.

The 55-inch TV in question is a TCL model with basic HDR chops and 500 nits of brightness. It'll only do 60Hz at 4K (120Hz is supported at 1440p), but if you're on a tight budget, you're probably not planning on pairing it with a megabucks GPU. It's a bit of a steal for $349.99 on BestBuy.

Of the OLED options, perhaps the most intriguing is the LG 48GQ900-B. Strictly speaking, it's a monitor with both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. But it's very much TV-derived with its 48-inch OLED panel.

That's probably why you can now snag this full 4K model with 138Hz refresh for just $699 from BestBuy. It sure makes a 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor for $800-plus seem like a very stingy deal.

A slightly more conventional choice is the LG B3 OLED. The 65-inch model comes in at $1,296.99 on Amazon. It's a pretty straight forward 120Hz 4K model and lacks some of the more expensive LG C3's features, including Evo Brightness Booster. But it's a massive amount of high-refresh 4K OLED for the money.

But if you favour brightness and quality over absolute size, the Samsung S90C in 55-inch trim could be your best bet. It's similarly priced to the LG B3 65-inch at $1,297.99 on Amazon. But Samsung's QD-OLED panel tech performs much better when it comes to full-screen brightness, which is so important on the PC.

Whichever one of these big panels you go for, you're getting the kind of deal that wouldn't have seemed possible just a few years ago. There's an awful lot of valuen on offer here.