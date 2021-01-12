There's no reason to settle for a small capacity SSD when this 1TB model is just $79

Bulk up your SSD storage and save a few bucks with this deal for Team Group's T-Force Vulcan G.

It's been a minute or two since we've highlighted a deal for an SSD, but rest assured, pricing has not spiked back up. Deeper discounts are a little more rare, but there are still bargains. In fact, the least expensive 1TB SSD on Newegg right now is a name brand model—Team Group's T-Force Vulcan G.

It's on sale for $78.99, down from its $95.99 list price. Granted, a $17 savings is pretty tame as far as discounts go, but when you're starting at a price that is already under $100, it makes this deal more enticing than it otherwise would be.

Every PC gamer should be using an SSD instead of an HDD, and in the realm of 1TB models, it does not get any cheaper than this for a high capacity, name brand SSD.

The T-Force Vulcan G is of the 2.5-inch SATA variety, as opposed to an M.2 form factor drive with an NVMe (basically PCIe) interface, though it is worth noting that some M.2 drives can still run over the SATA interface, restricting speeds.

But until developers start really focusing on the added speed benefits of NVMe/PCIe models, gaming on a SATA SSD performs virtually the same.

In this case, Team Group's drive pairs 64-layer 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND memory chips (boosted with SLC caching) with Silicon Motion's SM2258XT controller, to deliver up to 560MB/s of sequential read performance and 520MB/s of sequential write performance.

It's an overall good option, and also the cheapest 1TB SSD around. Still, if you'd prefer an M.2 NVMe model, Team Group's MP33 1TB (1,800MB/s reads, 1,500MB/s writes) is priced at $95.99, while Intel's 665p 1TB SSD (2,000MB/s reads and writes) is on sale for $99.99 at Newegg (down $10). Also be sure to check out our roundup of the best SSDs for gaming if you're after more serious performance.