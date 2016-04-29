There's a huge Anime sale on Steam this weekend

Barely a week goes by without Steam proffering a huge metaphorical carrot in the form of a sale, and this one is especially irresistable / diabolical: heaps of anime-themed video games are being heavily discounted. Dubbed the Anime Weekend Sale, there's more than 200 games included, and the price cuts are substantial.

Take for example last year's Tales of Zestiria port, which has a hefty 50% discount. Meanwhile, last year's Dragon Ball Xenoverse is 66% cheaper, as is the gold edition of One Piece Pirate Warriors 3.

Other highlights include Hatoful Boyfriend for $2.49, Transformers: Devastation for $24.99 and the Mega Man Legacy Collection for $10. The full list is over here, and if you've got anything vaguely anime related on your wishlist, chances are you'll find it there.