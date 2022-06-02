The world's first 4K 240Hz curved gaming monitor is finally available for pre-order, sort of

There's no such thing as too much or too fast when it comes to PC gaming. That's what Samsung was hoping for, at least, when it announced that the Neo G8 curved gaming monitor (opens in new tab) features both a 4K resolution panel and a shockingly high refresh rate of 240Hz. It's a first for 4K gaming monitors.

Right now you can put in a reservation to pre-order (opens in new tab) the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. It's not a pre-order but a way to have your spot held in line for when pre-orders eventually open up on June 6.

Samsung is also giving out a $50 discount for anyone who signs up. Considering that we don't know where pricing will land on this thing (we're thinking crazy high), even a little discount is better than nothing.

The 32-inch curved Neo G8 was announced around CES 2022 when Samsung touted its "Quantum HDR 2000," which lets the monitor's peak brightness reach upwards to 2,000 nits and claimed to have the industry's highest fixed contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 which would provide the blackest of blacks. The refresh rate is the real star here: Right now, the highest refresh rate for a 4K gaming monitor is 144Hz, like some you'd find on some of the best gaming monitors.



It seems like we're in a bit of a refresh rate race right now. Despite 360Hz gaming monitors barely having time to settle in, companies are already teasing 1080p 480Hz (opens in new tab) monitors for the future. Pair this with the prospect of the Nvidia's rumored RTX 40-series (opens in new tab) hitting a late 2022 release, and you've got yourself the makings of an exciting end of the year.

We still don't have a price or release date for the Neo G8, but we'll likely know both on June 6 when pre-orders are live.