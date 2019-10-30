The Witcher's first trailer will be released tomorrow

In July, we were treated to the first trailer for the upcoming Witcher Netflix series, although it was actually a teaser, not a trailer. The trailer, we learned earlier this month, would debut at Lucca Comics and Games 2019, the largest comic and gaming convention in Europe, which runs October 30 to November 3. But when, exactly? Today we found out.

Oh little birds with tweets of sorrowTo you we bring some newsFor when the rooster crows tomorrowA trailer shall be viewed pic.twitter.com/uuSZlGrUj9October 30, 2019

October 31 it is, then, and probably quite early for those of us on the North American side of the world, as the Lucca con takes place in Europe, five hours ahead of those of us on Eastern time, and eight ahead of Pacific. No worries, though—our crack UK squad will let you know if it drops early in the day over there, as the tweet implies it will.

We're reasonably confident that The Witcher will debut on Netflix on December 17—a leaked post revealing that date was quickly deleted but previous announcements have said that it will be out sometime in the final quarter of 2018, and that clock is quickly ticking down. I expect that the trailer at Lucca will also give us a confirmed release date. We'll let you know! In the meantime, if you haven't seen them yet, check out a handful of new stills from the series here.