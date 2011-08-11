The Witcher 2 patch 1.35 fixes Steam achievements and blood spatters

A new update has landed for The Witcher 2. Evil Avatar spotted the fix list on The Witcher 2 site where the patch is available to download now. It makes a number of small but useful fixes to a few quests, some scientists in Flotsam get proper names and, importantly, "Game exe files are no longer treated as a threat by popular antivirus software." You'll find the full patch notes below.
- Issue with shadows in 3D Vision mode has been resolved.
- Screenshots to savegames made in 3D Vision are now visible in load menu.
- Issue with Steam achievements not being registered has been resolved.
- Blood texture glitches in game with ubersampling option turned on have been fixed.
- Pocket item counter is properly updated after picking up an item which is already selected.
- Issue with ingredient counter when brewing multiple Thunderbolt potions has been resolved.
- Finished “Scent of incencse” quest is no longer marked as failed when entering Loredo's residence at the end of Chapter 1.
- Corrections have been made in the greater mutagen drop rate.
- Deleting savegame after entering memories and flashbacks menu no longer causes “Loading available flashbacks” message to appear.
- Game exe files are no longer treated as a threat by popular antivirus software.
- Patching the game automatically right after installation no longer causes Launcher.exe error on Windows XP systems.
- Game installation folder is not recognized if diacritic signs were used in folder name on Windows which doesn't support them. Patch now properly informs about the cause of the problem.
- Name of two scientists in Flotsam have been corrected.
- Storage chest description have been corrected.
- Description of Mahakaman Rune Sihill imported from The Witcher savegame have been corrected.