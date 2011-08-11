The Witcher 2 patch 1.35 fixes Steam achievements and blood spatters

A new update has landed for The Witcher 2. Evil Avatar spotted the fix list on The Witcher 2 site where the patch is available to download now. It makes a number of small but useful fixes to a few quests, some scientists in Flotsam get proper names and, importantly, "Game exe files are no longer treated as a threat by popular antivirus software." You'll find the full patch notes below.



Issue with shadows in 3D Vision mode has been resolved.

Screenshots to savegames made in 3D Vision are now visible in load menu.

Issue with Steam achievements not being registered has been resolved.

Blood texture glitches in game with ubersampling option turned on have been fixed.

Pocket item counter is properly updated after picking up an item which is already selected.

Issue with ingredient counter when brewing multiple Thunderbolt potions has been resolved.

Finished “Scent of incencse” quest is no longer marked as failed when entering Loredo's residence at the end of Chapter 1.

Corrections have been made in the greater mutagen drop rate.

Deleting savegame after entering memories and flashbacks menu no longer causes “Loading available flashbacks” message to appear.

Game exe files are no longer treated as a threat by popular antivirus software.

Patching the game automatically right after installation no longer causes Launcher.exe error on Windows XP systems.

Game installation folder is not recognized if diacritic signs were used in folder name on Windows which doesn't support them. Patch now properly informs about the cause of the problem.

Name of two scientists in Flotsam have been corrected.

Storage chest description have been corrected.

Description of Mahakaman Rune Sihill imported from The Witcher savegame have been corrected.