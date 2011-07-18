The Witcher 2 patch 1.3 to add extra quest and save woman in Vergen

The upcoming 1.3 patch for The Witcher 2 will add free DLC, according to a new post on The Witcher 2 site . The new DLC will slot add some bonus witchering to chapter two, with a quest called "A Sackful of Fluff," and "will prove most rewarding to those who demonstrate patience." There's no news on what the quest will contain. Hopefully witches.

The patch will also fix a lot of UI irritations. A much needed "junk" section in your items menu should help avoid the embarrassing situation where Geralt is carrying so many looted toenails he can't physically move any more. If you simply must keep all of those toenails, inns now provide item storage. Haters of annoying imp creatures will also be pleased to know that a "problem with some nekkers being immortal has been resolved," and a random woman in Vergen will be pleased to hear that "option to fist fight woman praying at a statue in Vergen has been deactivated." Full patch notes follow.