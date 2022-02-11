The white Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is back at a solid price

I used to be afraid of wireless gaming mice because of the threat of poor battery life and noticeable input lag, but those aren't an issue anymore, especially not in one of our favorite ones. The Razer Viper Ultimate has a surprisingly long battery life compared to other impressive wireless gaming mice, and it has a super fast 0.2ms latency. The white version (with charging dock) is at a $13 discount right now, which puts it at its lowest price in a month—pick it up while you can save a few bucks.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a lightweight wireless gaming mouse that can last up to 70 hours on a single charge. The included charging dock can bring it to full charge in two hours, which is surprisingly fast. Its 74g chassis puts it in competition with some of our favorite light gaming mice. It's ambidextrous too, if you find other mice uncomfortable. The only downside is that it doesn't have any fancy RGB on it, though the charging dock has a strip on the bottom.

Razer Viper Ultimate (White) | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | 70-hour battery life | 8 buttons | Ambidextrous | 74g| $149.99 $85.96 at Amazon (save $64)

The worst part of the mouse we found in our review is that its left and right mouse buttons can be kind of flimsy. It's probably because of how the mouse was designed. When you make an ultra-light mouse, you tend to sacrifice the thicker parts and components that give other mice their heft. It's unlikely the mouse will shatter in your hand, but if you're rough with it, you might see issues.

The sale price right now puts the mouse down to the usual price it drops to. It tends to go back up to $99.99 and stay there for a few weeks. So if you're in the market for a new gaming mouse or want to upgrade, this is the time to pick one up while you can save a little bit of money.