The War Z renamed as Infestation: Survivor Stories - is still rubbish

Here's a news story that doubles up as a Public Service Announcement. If you stumble across a game called Infestation: Survivor Stories, don't be fooled - it's still the same The War Z that received a score of 30 when we reviewed it at the start of the year. And while it may have been rebranded in light of "trademark issues", we've heard no reports to suggest the underlying game has gotten any better since.

In a statement on the War Z Infestation forum, community manager Kewk writes , "This change has come about primarily as a result of some confusion and trademark issues with a similarly titled property."

Similarly titled property? While The War Z had been criticised for - among other things - being a DayZ clone with an all too similar name, it's more likely that the upcoming film adaptation World War Z prompted the change. Fun fact: a lot of zombie fiction has the letter Z in the name.

"While we were reluctant to rename the game so long after launch," Kewk continued, "especially with nearly 1 million registered players, it was ultimately decided to be in the best interest of our existing community as well as future players in order to eliminate confusion."

And so, in that same spirit of eliminating confusion, here's the TL;DR version: The War Z is now Infestation: Survivor Stories. Still don't buy it.