The Walking Dead won us over. It's still a little wild to me that Telltale manged to make a compact, interaction-light game as emotionally affecting as it was.

Above, Sean Vanaman , Episode 1's writer, and Jake Rodkin , Game Designer and UI Designer, reflect on their design decisions with Machinima and speak about player feedback, Episode 2, the non-existence of "good" choices, and the value of emotional baggage. Episode 1 spoilers abound, of course.