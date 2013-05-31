Popular

The Walking Dead and other Telltale adventures fall victim to the Humble Weekly Sale

By

The shambling Humble menace has claimed fresh victims. Not content with sucking the price out of assorted indie games for the excellently varied Humble Indie Bundle 8 , they've also ambushed Telltale - creators of the brilliant The Walking Dead adaptation - in order to feed their Weekly Sale . Can they ever be stopped? Remember to aim for the wallet.

In addition to The Walking Dead - which is available to those who beat the average price - you can pay whatever you want to get:

  • Back to the Future: The Game

  • Sam & Max: Devil's Playhouse

  • Poker Night at the Inventory

  • Hector: Badge of Carnage

  • Puzzle Agent 1 & 2

  • Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventure

Which, combined, is a seriously large selection of adventure, both episodic and otherwise. Not all are great , admittedly, but there is fun to be had , even outside of the developer's masterful zombie tale.

The Humble Weekly Sale will run for the next six days.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
