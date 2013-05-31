The Walking Dead and other Telltale adventures fall victim to the Humble Weekly Sale

The shambling Humble menace has claimed fresh victims. Not content with sucking the price out of assorted indie games for the excellently varied Humble Indie Bundle 8 , they've also ambushed Telltale - creators of the brilliant The Walking Dead adaptation - in order to feed their Weekly Sale . Can they ever be stopped? Remember to aim for the wallet.

In addition to The Walking Dead - which is available to those who beat the average price - you can pay whatever you want to get:



Back to the Future: The Game

Sam & Max: Devil's Playhouse

Poker Night at the Inventory

Hector: Badge of Carnage

Puzzle Agent 1 & 2

Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventure

Which, combined, is a seriously large selection of adventure, both episodic and otherwise. Not all are great , admittedly, but there is fun to be had , even outside of the developer's masterful zombie tale.

The Humble Weekly Sale will run for the next six days.