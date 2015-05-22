The Talos Principle writer talks up "ambitious" expansion

Tom Jubert, one-half of the writing team behind the outstanding first-person puzzle game The Talos Principle, has provided a little bit of insight into what's coming in the Road to Gehenna expansion. He wasn't interested in repeating what had already been done, he wrote in a recent blog post, so he and writing partner Jonas Kyratzes kicked around some ideas that would "expand on the original world without simply following in its footsteps."

Among the ideas pitched and discarded were setting the expansion in the distant past, when the Elohim system was still in development, or in the distant future, after it's been discovered by other beings; or putting it on a separate server with the same rules but different archive information, resulting in completely different versions of Elohim and Milton, the game's nagging voice of doubt and cynicism.

Jubert didn't offer any hints about what they and Croteam eventually settled on, but said it "provides us huge flexibility in terms of the sort and tone of material we deliver. It gives us a world that fits within the original game's religious and science fiction mythology, but which resolutely has its own identity. Most importantly for me, it lets us explore completely new ideas about how to interact with the game." He also described it as "ambitious," adding that the script is comparable in size to that of The Talos Principle itself.

"We have consciously designed [Road to Gehenna] to be experimental," he wrote. "We wanted to explore new ideas in a safe environment so that when we inevitably come to Talos 2 we will be able to raise our audience's expectations once again."

Jubert said the expansion is now undergoing "final bug-hunting," and will be out in the next month or so.