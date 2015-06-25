The Swindle is out next month

Size Five Games' ace looking stealth-hacking-2D-roguelike-heist-platformer The Swindle is coming out next month, giving me just under five weeks to think of a less clunky genre description. Specifically, it's out July 28 on Steam.

The Swindle features randomly generated characters stealing money from various buildings in order to buy upgraded items in order to steal money from other, more challenging buildings. It's described as a cross between Spelunky and Deus Ex; both good things to be a cross between.

Here's the trailer from last October: