The Surge teases incoming A Walk in The Park DLC, release date set

My biggest criticism of Deck 13 and Focus Home's The Surge when I took it for a spin earlier this year was its overly linear junkyard setting. I found it drab and confined, despite enjoying the combat and RPG systems within. I was pleased, then, when the mech brawler revealed its incoming DLC promises to be "more open and colorful, though no less deadly."

Named A Walk in the Park, the expansion drops players in CREO World—an amusement park first designed for the organisation and their families. Naturally, it's all went to shit and everyone and everything is out to kill you.

We've already seen some screens, however here's some moving pictures:

"Forget your cravings for cotton candy—CREO World was not spared from the Surge," says Focus Home in a statement. "The entire park is a deadly trap, where roaming rescue teams have gone insane and robotic mascots patrol freely, patiently waiting for new visitors to offer a deadly welcome."

Seriously, those mascots are Silent Hill-level scary. Billed as a "radically different" setting, A Walk in the Park comes with 16 new weapons, new sets of armour and new customisable implants, as well the aforementioned open complex that's "full of branching paths" and filled with secrets.

"Call security," pleads the panicked voice in the trailer above. But I'm sure you'll have other ideas when The Surge's A Walki in the Park DLC arrives on December 5. Till then, check out Jody's review of the base game in this direction.