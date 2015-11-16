The strategy RPG Disgaea is coming to PC next year

The classic Nippon Ichi strategy RPG series Disgaea is coming to the PC in February of 2016. Like its PlayStation predecessors, the PC release will offer character levels as high as 9999, damage in the millions of points per strike, the randomly-generated Item World, and "a zany story set in the Netherworld, where the notions of good and evil are reversed."

"Two years after the death of his father, Overlord Krichevskoy, the demon prince Laharl awakens to discover that the Netherworld is in turmoil," the Steam listing explains for the benefit of those who aren't familiar with the game and/or series. "With unlikely allies, his devious vassal Etna and the angel trainee Flonne, he must battle his way to supremacy to retake the throne and become the next Overlord."

Disgaea PC will feature a number of PC-specific enhancements, including an updated interface and textures, support for keyboard and mouse as well as controllers, and Steam achievements, badges, trading cards, and cloud saves. It will include all of the content from Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness, a PSP version of the PlayStation 2 game Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, which was released in 2006.

Don't know Disgaea? Find out what you're missing (except about the coming PC release, because it's not mentioned) at the Disgaea Portal.