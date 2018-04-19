The Steam VR Spring Sale is on now

If you blew all your money on an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive and then realized you had none left over for games, this is your chance to stock up. The Steam VR Spring Sale (hey, that's a new one) is running through Monday at 10 am Pacific, and offers some hefty discounts on some of the most popular VR games.

Among the games on sale are Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Raw Data, Doom VFR, Fallout 4 VR, Audioshield, Superhot, and Space Pirate Trainer, with discounts of up to 60 percent off.

To find every discount, you can browse all the games on Steam with VR support here. If you want to really stock up, there are a lot of games under a dollar, though who knows what you might get in a grab bag of 99 cent games. I for one will be trying out V ARRR.