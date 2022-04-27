The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe launch trailer is not here

Audio player loading…

It's 4/27, which means Employee 427 is back on the clock. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has arrived, and Stanley stans are no doubt excited to explore the "expanded reimaging" of 2013's brilliant comedy adventure. I'd honestly just skip my glowing review and go buy the thing (which is 33% off for the next week for owners of the original) so you can dive back into the familiar adventures of Stanley which eventually become quite unfamiliar thanks to several hours of Ultra and Deluxe bits that have been added.

But if you were expecting a clever and illuminating launch trailer for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, I'm afraid you're out of luck. You can, however, have a seat in the conference room and enjoy a clever and illuminating launch trailer presentation. Check it out above. No hurry! Like many mandatory corporate meetings, it gets started a little late.

The video (it's not a trailer, remember) of the PowerPoint-esque slideshow runs through a bit of the game's history and development, the price and discount, the new features and endings, and the wide variety of gaming consoles it's been released on. (And if you've ever been to the Game Development Conference in San Francisco's Moscone Center, you'll feel right at home.) If I'm being honest, the presentation does feel a bit rushed due to The Stanley Parable's gentle (yet quite impatient) narrator, who seems a bit too busy for this sort of thing today.

Despite the hasty nature of the presentation, there's lots of information and so much new stuff to absorb. It looks like it would have made a pretty good trailer! Hopefully after a few more meetings, approvals, focus groups, and lots of paperwork, we'll actually get one.