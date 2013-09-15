The Sims 4's group dynamics revealed, via Max and O.B. off of Hollyoaks

I...what. OK. Max and O.B. off of Hollyoaks - sorry, the dearly departed Max and O.B. off of Hollyoaks - turn up to present this latest Sims 4 trailer, which must surely be the greatest crossover since Batman met Peanut Butter all those many years ago. If you've never seen Hollyoaks, congratulations! Also, this video is mostly Sims 4 producer Graham Nardone talking about things. Things like: how your Sims will interact with each other, particularly when they're in a group.

The Sims 4 features something called Smart Sim, apparently, which among other things means that group conversations are now a viable thing. You know what this means, don't you? I can finally recreate my famous dinner parties Frasier Crane's famous dinner parties from Frasier. 4's building mechanics are also shown off a bit, and the good news is the process appears to be just as tactile as the impressively hands-on character creation. Which is nice.

Ta, VG247 .