The Sims 4 trailer shows off improved Create A Sim character customization

I've always wanted to imprison my friends in a Devil in the White City-style Murder Castle, so I'm happy to see that The Sims 4 has a much a improved sim customization tool. Wait, no I haven't. Someone else must've written that. Weird. Anyway, The Sims 4 does has a powerful sim customization tool that looks great for creating likenesses of real people, and this new trailer demonstrates its direct manipulation tools with sims based on the development team.

I look forward to making the PC Gamer team, though it might be boring watching them play CS:GO and Hearthstone all day. I'm definitely not going to imprison them in The Winchester Mystery House and torment them with voodoo dolls to see who breaks first.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
