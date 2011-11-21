The Secret World trailer introduces the Templars

http://youtu.be/H82MhvKo8bo

Here's a true fact: if the Knights Templar got royalties for each time their cabal was used in a book, film or computer game, they'd have at least £100. According to some conspiracy theories, the Knights Templar already have that £100 in their underground lair, and they're planning to spend it on some Henri Wintermans and a bottle of Bells to celebrate the fact that they actually control the world.

ANYWAY, VG24/7 have pointed us in the direction of a new trailer for FunCom's upcoming MMO The Secret World, and it features one of the Knights Templar's new recruits - Rose. She likes: “Long walks in the dark, Spilling the blood of evil and Fuzzy sweaters.” She shoots a monster with a shotgun. That hardly seems fair.

The Secret World will be out in April next year.