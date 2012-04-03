The Secret World pre-orders come with beta access, available now

The Secret World site is now taking pre-orders. If you get hold of it now you'll get automatic access to all beta weekends between May 11 and The Secret World's launch on June 19. Your character's progress will be saved between weekends, which means they should be pretty powerful by the time the early access period starts, up to four days before The Secret World launches properly.

Pre-ordering will also get you a T-shirt, an in-game pet that will boost your combat abilities in the early game, and am experience boosting ring called "the screaming demon." Yaaay.

You'll be fighting much worse than screaming demons, mind. Check out our Dragon preview for an idea of what you're up against, and our investigation preview for a taste e types of missions you'll have to take on to uncover the evil machinations of the dark fantasy forces that lie just beyond our own reality. You can't trust those sneaky demons, the scoundrels.