The Rockstar Humble Bundle features Manhunt, Max Payne, Bully, and GTA

If you've heard some good things about those guys at that Rockstar outfit but have never got around to actually playing one of their games, the new Humble Bundle will be right up your alley. Say howdy to the Rockstar Humble Bundle, which covers just about everything the studio has done on the PC since the turn of the millennium.

The $1 entry level tier covers the games that made Rockstar one of the most notorious studios in the business: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Manhunt, and the best of the bunch, Max Payne. Paying more than the average price, which is already pushing $9, will also get you Bully: Scholarship Edition, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, LA Noire, and the best of the bunch, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

At the top of the package, for a very reasonable $15, you'll add on the LA Noire DLC Bundle, Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City, and—that's right, the best of the bunch—Max Payne 3, with the Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass.

The obvious omission here is the latest entry in the GTA series, Grand Theft Auto 5. It's pushing three years old, which by conventional standards would put it well into time-for-a-bundle territory, but it's also still tremendously popular: It remains full price, and there are currently just shy of 50,000 people playing it on Steam—not the sort of the numbers typically associated with a game ready for deep discounts.

Funds raised by the Rockstar Humble Bundle will go to support the Rainforest Alliance, which aims to address "climate change, social inequity, rural poverty, and biodiversity loss through creative, pragmatic collaboration." It's available until February 13.

