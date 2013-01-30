The price is Smite: win Alienware kit and free in-game stuff in Vulcan's Craftsman Challenge

mouse

If you want to be in with a chance of winning the keyboard and mouse, all you need to do is send us pics of your custom rig (and tell us your spec) to pcgamer@futurenet.com and mark your mail 'Vulcan Craftsman Challenge'. The PC Gamer team will pick and announce the winner on Tuesday 5 Feb, and choose four runners-up to receive Ultimate God Pack codes for Smite (which give you access to all 28 Gods in the game). Those chosen will have the pictures of their set-ups featured on this site, so the whole world can admire your creativity / madness.

So get snapping. If you want to know more about Vulcan, here's a video Hi-Rez Studios made about him. He'll be patched into the game later this week, and if you haven't tried Smite… well, it's free-to-play so you can get involved right now .