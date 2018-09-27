The PC Gamer Show 143: the RTX 2080 Ti verdict, Destiny 2's new raid, and a month with Battle for Azeroth

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show, Episode 143

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we talk about whether the new RTX 2080 cards are worth the price, Destiny 2's brand new (and very difficult) raid, Steven's impressions of World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth one month in, and more. We finish with listener questions as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Tim Clark

Jarred Walton