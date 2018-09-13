The PC Gamer Show 142: Destiny 2: Forsaken, Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 4, the best of PAX West

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show, Episode 142, also available on YouTube

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we talk about the everything James saw at PAX West, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Forza Horizon 4, Monster Hunter, and a whole lot more. We finish with listener questions as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport