The Old Republic trailer shows spinny guns, petty theft and sweet hats

Ever wanted to be Han Solo or Malcom Reynolds? Then The Old Republic's Smuggler class is for you. This trailer shows his progression through the game, including both the 'gunslinger' and 'scoundrel' variants. On display is a lot of slick gunplay, some cool gadgets and and the occasional tactical withdrawal. It makes me a bit sad that my fellow PCGers have elected to go Imperial instead of Republic, I guess I'll just have to watch Firefly again instead.

The Old Republic European beta will be starting shortly, with the game due out later this year.