The Old Republic trailer hints at the return of Revan. And HK-47!

Darth Revan is so coming back in The Old Republic. In the original KOTOR, Revan somewhat of a big bad guy - using illegal superweapons to massacre the Mandalorians, hunting ancient, even more illegal super weapons, and manipulating stern-yet-compassionate Jedi women. Depending on your actions in the game, Revan can either pose a major threat to the galaxy or be turned into a force for good. It looks like he's back - but is he good Revan, or not-so-good Revan? And more importantly, is that HK-47 ?

If you've never played the original Knights of the Old Republic:



You should. Do it now.



Beware of spoilers in the comments.

I'm loving the cutscenes they're showing in these trailers. Interacting with the world via dialogue is something that's missing from most MMOs, and that's a shame. Why won't WoW let me snark at bosses before I down them?