The next tabletop D&D adventure will be nautical and called Ghosts of Saltmarsh

Thanks to a leak on Amazon we know what the next official adventure will be for tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons. Ghosts of Saltmarsh will update several old modules for the current fifth edition of D&D, including The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, TSR UK's first scenario, which was published in 1981.

The new book will detail the port town of Saltmarsh, and contain enough adventures to carry PCs from level 1 to 12, which can be run individually or linked together into a single campaign. There are also "rules for ships and sea travel, deck plans for various vessels, an appendix with rules for new and classic monsters" and more.

Originally Saltmarsh was part of the Greyhawk campaign setting, but with fifth edition defaulting to the Forgotten Realms it's unclear whether Saltmarsh will remain in its original home—perhaps with notes for adapting it to other locations—or be subsumed into the Realms.

It's listed for a May 21 release.