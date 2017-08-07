The new Dusk trailer is all about high-speed violence and loud music

It's been almost a year since we last checked in on Dusk, the fast-paced FPS that channels Quake, Hexen, Doom, and other great, over-the-top shooters from back in the day. To remind everyone that it still exists (and is moving toward release), New Blood Interactive and developer David Szymanski have put out a new "Welcome to Dusk" trailer, with a warning of things gone wrong and a new track from composer Andrew Hulshult.

Dusk will features 33 levels spread over three separate episodes, and a bunch of "needless options," like an FOV slider, framerate cap, and individually adjustable saturation, contrast, hue, and tinting options. But what I like about it most is that it's immediately evident what you're getting. The gameplay in the trailer is fast, silly, ridiculously violent, and pure 1990s. How it will hold up over the course of a full game is hard to say, but it sure looks promising.

The Steam listing for Dusk still shows a 2017 release date but nothing more precise, and with August now ticking away I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see it run a little past that deadline. As for the music, you can rock out to the full track, called "Hand Cannon," below. I'd recommend turning it up.