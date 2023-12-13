The mellowest social game I've ever played is getting a sequel: 'There aren't enough online spaces where strangers can be fearlessly open and caring'

By Tyler Wilde
published

Kind Words 2 will include a city where players can interact and share wishes and poems.

Image for The mellowest social game I've ever played is getting a sequel: 'There aren't enough online spaces where strangers can be fearlessly open and caring'
(Image credit: Popcannibal)

It might not be entirely sensible to refer to Kind Words—full name Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)— as a "game," but we argued about that distinction enough in the 2010s that I think we can sideline it for the remainder of this decade. I only mention it as context for what Kind Words is: a cozy bedroom environment equipped with the chill beats promised by the title, and an indiscriminate virtual post office that delivers anonymous notes and letters to random strangers, message-in-a-bottle style.

Miraculously, I've never seen a rude or inappropriate message in Kind Words, which released in 2019 and has seen 5 million letters sent, according to developer Popcannibal. I guess those chill beats really work, so they're making a sequel. Kind Words 2—full name Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)—was announced last week, but I missed the news amid all the Game Awards hubbub

Kind Words 2 will include the same features as Kind Words: You'll be able to write anonymous letters asking for advice or encouragement (or saying whatever you like) that will appear to strangers who can write back to you, and you'll have your own inbox of letters from strangers that you can reply to. You can also write brief, one-way notes on paper airplanes that other players can catch and read as they float by. Kind Words and Kind Words 2 will share "one big, happy server" so that letters can be swapped regardless of which game each player has.

The sequel will expand beyond letter-writing, too, with an explorable "lofi city" where players can "dress up and interact with the community in new ways, including sharing poetry, swapping recommendations, and filling the sky with wishes," according to the developer.

"We made Kind Words 2 because there aren't enough online spaces where strangers can be fearlessly open and caring without worrying about likes, subscribes, followers, and any other garbage that gets in between people just talking to each other," says Popcannibal founder Ziba Scott.

People do get into real stuff in their Kind Words letters—heartbreak, depression, grief, addiction—but to agree with Scott's characterization, it doesn't feel fatiguing like Twitter, where everything's a competition. It's heavy, but mellow.

Kind Words 2's mellowness will in part be provided by a new lo-fi soundtrack composed by Clark Aboud, who composed the first game's soundtrack as well as the Slay the Spire soundtrack. The sequel doesn't have a firm release date, but the plan is to release it sometime in 2024—you can find it on Steam here.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

